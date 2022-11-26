Exclusive | Rishab Shetty’s Kantara will also be released in English: Chaluve Gowda of Hombale Films

Hombale films cinematic wonder Kantara has been making waves all across the globe ever since its release. It has truly redefined the success parameters of a film in modern times and there doesn’t seem to be any stop for the film, as now it is all set to premiere in English.

“We are planning to release the film in English,” Chaluve Gowda, the man behind Hombale Films told financialexpress.com in an exclusive interview.

“The film was supposed to release in Kannada but when we saw the love and appreciation it was receiving, we decided to dub it in other languages. It was a spontaneous decision and we didn’t have time but we pushed our limits and I am glad it happened. This is the first time in the history of Indian cinema,” he added.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi versions on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.