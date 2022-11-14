Rishab Shetty’s Kantara crosses Rs 75 crores mark at box office

Hombale Films ‘Kantara’ continues its success streak at the box office bagging 2.7 crore net on Sunday in the Hindi market while it triumphs the mark of 75 crore with its total amounting to 75.95 crore till 13th November. Hombale Films Kantara is conquering multiple milestones with its constant rise. First in Kannada and then in the Pan India market, the film is making history all over. Moreover, its growth in the Hindi market has created examples of its success ever since its release on 14 October. The growth figures for the film’s collection at the box office are on a stupendous high and now have reached the mark of 75 crore in the Hindi market. Kantara Hindi has consistengly been growing at the box office, with collections reaching a total of 75.95 crore till November 13.

Having a look at its first-week box office figures, Kantara opened up with a huge collection of 1.27 crore on the very first day in the Hindi market on October 14. Its second-day collection on October 15 was 2.75 crore and 3.5 crore on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market. Moreover, on its first Monday, October 17, the film collected 1.75 crore in the Hindi market despite the reduction in ticket rates which was an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collections as compared to its first day. With 1.88 crore on October 18 and 1.95 crore on October 19, the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 crore in the Hindi market on October 20 which also jumped to 2.05 crore in the Hindi Market on October 21. On October 22 its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 crore and 2.65 crore on October 23.

As the film entered another week, on October 24, the film collected 1.90 crore and on October 25 it garnered 2.35 crore which jumped on to 2.60 crore on October 26, and very well maintained its steady growth on October 27 with a collection of 2.60 crore, that went on to 2.75 crore on October 28, followed by a huge jump with 4.1 crore on October 29, and then saw the time highest collection since its release with 4.4 crore on October 30 in the Hindi market.

Ahead of this, the film went on to capture the next week while it collected 2.3 crore on 31 October, Monday and maintained a steady growth on 01 November, Tuesday with 2.3 crore which jumped to 2.05 crore on 02 November, Wednesday in the Hindi market. On 03 November, Thursday it garnered 2.05 crores and on 04 November, Friday it was 2.05 crore while it registered 4.15 crore on 05 November, Saturday it went on to collect the highest collection ever since its release with 4.5 crore on 06 November, Sunday, and 2.0 crore on 07 November, Monday which rosed to 2.6 crore on 08 November, Tuesday, that amounted to 1.5 crore on 09 November, Wednesday, with 1.25 crore on 10 November, Thursday, 1.25 crore on 11 November, Friday with 2.3 crore on 12 November, Saturday, and then on 13 November, Sunday it collected 2.7 crore in the Hindi market. Apart from its phenomenal box office journey, ‘Kantara’ also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.