Riri is BILLIONAIRE! At $1.7 billion, Rihanna makes a grand entry into elite club – check latest Forbes rankings

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, known mononymously as Rihanna, is a Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman

US Singer turned entrepreneur Rihanna ruled music charts before she ventured into the world of beauty and cosmetics industry, Fenty Beauty in 2017 and now she is the enter one of the world’s most exclusive ranks: Billionaire. According to Forbes latest Billionaire list, she is one of the richest woman musicians on the planet.

Forbes, which regularly compiles lists of the world’s richest people, on Wednesday said it estimated around $1.4 billion of her net worth comes from the value of cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, a partnership with French fashion giant LVMH of which she now owns 50 per cent.

Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer. After Fenty Beauty, much of the rest of the wealth lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a musician and actress. Her last produced album was in 2016, titled ‘Anti.’

Available online and at Sephora stores, Fenty Beauty products were an instant success since it was launched. The products started making $550 million in annual revenues giving stiff competition to Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Moreover have an impressive 10.2.5 million followers on Twitter and 101 million in Instagram held her build the brand that it is today. The beauty line struck the right chord with the goal of promoting inclusivity, my producing make-up that matches dozens of different skin tones.