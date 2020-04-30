RIP Rishi Kapoor: From Rajnikanth to Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu: South Indian stars bid adieu

Rishi Kapoor’s death has plunged fans, movie goers and celebrities from all spheres of activity into grief and sadness.

Rishi Kapoor death: When bidding farewell to a legendary actor and a great artist, no language barriers exist. Indeed, everyone adored Rishi Kapoor across the length and breadth of the country. From Rajnikanth to Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Madhavan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, tributes for Rishi Kapoor continue to pour in for the legendary actor.

Rishi Kapoor’s death has plunged fans, movie goers and celebrities from all spheres of activity into grief and sadness. Social media is flooded with tributes to the legendary ‘Karz’ actor. Notably, it is not only Bollywood that is mourning for Rishi Kapoor, but also stars from southern states. ‘Heartbroken’ is how super star Rajnikanth tweeted on Rishi Kapoor’s death.

Telugu super star Chiranjeevi tweeted ‘devastated’ and referred to Rishi Kapoor as a ‘great friend, a great artist, heart throb of millions and carrier of a great legacy.’ Bidding ‘farewell my friend’, Chiranjeevi stated that he feels ‘heartbroken at this loss.’

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared on Twitter that he ‘can’t believe it, will miss my friend’ and that there was mutual love and respect between the two actors. The actor extended condolences to Rishi Kapoor’s family.

Actor Mahesh Babu referred to the legendary actor as a ‘complete entertainer, an incredibly talented actor and a true legend’. He further tweeted that this marked an ‘irreplaceable loss’ in the world of cinema as we know it.

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

On Twitter, actor Madhavan termed Rishi Kapoor as an ‘eternal charmer’ and one who ‘spoke his heart fearlessly’. Stating that the heavens are now lucky to have two charmers, the actor paid his tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2020

Pawan Kalyan also tweeted his sadness over the sudden passing away of the iconic actor.

Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema… A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor… A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. ???????????????? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020

This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can’t call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/VSZHRqNks9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2020

‘Lucifer’ director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran conveyed his condolences on Twitter stating that it had been an absolute privilege to work with the legendary actor in ‘Aurangzeb’. He further stated that Rishi Kapoor would tell him that he cannot call him by his name ‘Prithviraj’ as it is his grandfather’s name.