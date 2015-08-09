Rihanna holidaying with Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton

R&B star Rihanna and Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton continued to enjoy life on the sun-soaked Barbados.

The two was spotted together on a luxury yacht after enjoying watersports with some pals at a beach in Barbados August 7, reported Ace Showbiz.

The “Diamonds” hitmaker was photographed wearing a two-piece floral bikini.

The singer looked stylish with a purple and green bandana while sporting bright pink lipstick. Rihanna was seen getting dragged around the sea along with her friends on an inflatable boat.

The Formula One racing driver, who wore a plain white top and printed black shorts, picked a safer option. Joined by close friends, he rode on rubber rings.