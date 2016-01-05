Ridley Scott made Matt Damon cry while filming ‘The Martian’

Actor Matt Damon says director Ridley Scott made him cry with an unique trick during the filming of “The Martian”.

The 45-year-old “Bourne Identity” star had to shoot a dramatic scene towards the end of the film, and to make him cry Scott made him hear the voices of his friends, reported Digital Spy.

“He got the sound from their side of the scene and he piped it into my helmet, but didn’t tell me he was going to do it. So suddenly I heard the voices of my friends and it struck me I hadn’t heard another voice for years.

I’d been communicating by email. These people were coming to save me, these people who had sacrificed a year of their lives for me. And I just wept. It wasn’t planned or forced, it was about him creating an environment. And it was the dream of an actor because you just have to show up and be relaxed,” Damon said.