Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding celebrations to kick start on September 30 in Delhi; Details inside

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to marry each other by the end of September. The couple has planned to host an intimate reception in Delhi and Mumbai with their close family and friends. Richa and Ali will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on September 30 and conclude in Mumbai on October 7.

The actors are finally getting married after delays owing to the pandemic and the commitment of shoots. The two were originally set to marry in April 2020.

As per reports, Richa and Ali will be having four functions for their wedding – sangeet ceremony, wedding, and two receptions on October 2 and October 7 in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Earlier in an interview with News18, Richa had said, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. (We) don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like to do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

For the unversed, Ali and Richa met in 2012 during the shooting of their movie Fukrey and fell in love.

On the work front, Richa has Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in her kitty. She is also producing Girls Will Be Girls with Ali. The two will also share screen space in Fukrey 3. Ali was last seen in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile. The mystery thriller also starred Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, and Armie Hammer.