Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to skip the ‘No Phone Policy’ at their wedding, details inside

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are a couple who don’t like anything conventional and are always the ones to do something different. The actors’ wedding prep is currently in full swing and from whatever one can see they have some quirky elements lined up for their wedding celebrations including their invites.

The actors have decided to not go with the “no phone policy” at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease.

Their invite also stated that “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time”. The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.

Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are getting married this month

The couple has decided to host an intimate reception in Delhi and Mumbai with their close family and friends. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and will conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. After much delays owing to the pandemic and commitment of shoots, the actors who were originally set to marry in April 2020 are finally getting married.

As per reports, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will reportedly be holding five functions for their wedding – sangeet ceremony, wedding, and three receptions. The couple will keep their wedding intimate but will go all out with the reception.

For the unversed, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met in 2012 during the shooting of their movie Fukrey and fell in love. On the work front, Richa Chadha has Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in her kitty. She is also producing Girls Will Be Girls with Ali Fazal. The two will also share screen space in Fukrey 3. Ali was last seen in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile. The mystery thriller also starred Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, and Armie Hammer.