Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: From Delhi’s iconic street foods to nature-inspired décor; here’s all you need to know

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal after waiting for over 2 years are all set to be united as a married couple. The duo is leaving no stone unturned to make this landmark moment into something extremely memorable. The teams behind their wedding are all set to welcome the couple to the National Capital with some great preparations.

The celebrations are set to take place starting tomorrow in two different venues in Delhi. Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi has a special connection to the city. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.

The pre-wedding functions will have Richa adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in an elegant dapper outfit by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

As for food, the food has been curated in a fun iconic way as an homage to Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat. Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences.

One of the venues is Richa’s friend’s home sprawling laws where she will have her Mehendi and sangeet. The place has a value of nostalgia as it’s close to where she studied. The decor will be heavily inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals, jute, etc., reflecting both the actor’s love for nature.