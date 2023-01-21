Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty, who dated him for a few years, remembered him by sharing a special post on social media. Posting a few throwback pictures of herself with Sushant Singh Rajput, she took to Instagram to write, “+1” followed by a heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

In one of the pictures, we can see the duo hiding their faces and the other is a simple selfie.

Earlier, on his death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty had captioned her post, “Miss you every day.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath co-actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated his birth anniversary with a group of children from an NGO. She took to Instagram and shared a video in which she arranged for a cake in memory of her late co-star, and gathered children to sing ‘happy birthday Sushant’ remembering him.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday Sushant… I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Shine on Jai Bholenath. Thank you @sunilarora_ @balashatrust for making today so special. People like you make the world a better, safer, happier place. Keep spreading the joy that you do.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted this throwback of her late brother with his family and she wrote: “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon.”

Sushant Singh Rajput got famous for playing the role of Manav in a television show called Pavitra Rishta. He starred opposite Ankita Lokhande in the daily soap. Sushant made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s impressive filmography included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. He was last seen in the 2020 film Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The film was released in 2020 after his death.