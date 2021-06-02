Revisiting Raj Kapoor’s iconic films from Barsaat to Bobby on his death anniversary

Raj Kapoor died in June 2nd 1988. (ndian Express Image)

It is the 33rd death anniversary of one of the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment, Raj Kapoor. He dabbled in several roles from acting to filmmaking and received multiple accolades from National Film Awards to Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Here’s reminiscing some of his greatest works in his entire film career, movies that established Kapoor’s finess.

Barsaat

Barsaat was Raj Kapoor’s second directorial after Aag. The film revolved around two couples and two friends who are poles apart in nature. While one love story finds its destination, the other’s gets lost on its way. Starring himself, Prem Nath, Nargis, and Nimmi, the film was written by Ramanand Sagar and produced by his production house. The movie was declared a Box Office hit.

Awaara

Awaara combines several genres from crime to romance and even a handsome dose of melodrama. The story revolves around a judge Raghunath played by Prithviraj Kapoor who is unaware the thieving Raj is his real son. It also starred Nargis as the female lead. Kapoor’s character draws inspiration from Charlie Chaplin. Awaara garnered 200 million tickets abroad at that time.

Shree 420

The comedy-drama Shree 420 is more known for its top music especially “Mera Joota Hai Japani” and the cHarlie Chaplin reference his character constantly draws upon. Also starring Nadira and Nargis, in prominent roles, the film has remained one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of its time.

Chori Chori

Inspired by the Hollywood movie, “It Happened One Night”, Chori Chori features Raj Kapoor and Nargis opposite each other again and also one of the last films to see them together as a couple. The movie was directed by Anand Thakur.

Sangam

Sangam is again a tale of love, friendship, betrayal. It also starred Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar, all three grow up ad friends until the two men fall for the third friends and things start falling apart. With its shocking end and credible performance, it stroke the right chord with the audience. ‘

Teesri Kasam

The movie starring Waheeda Rahman won National Award for Best Feature Film on release. Based on a short story Maare Gaye Gulfam, the plot revolved around a simpleton, bullock cart driver by occupation in rural India who falls for a dancer traveling with her theatre troupe.

Mera Naam Joker

One of the longest made films spanning three generations, the film is now considered one of the cult classics that was more than love, loss, and grief but explored other philosophical themes. The movie was under production for six years until it was released in 1970. The multi starrer featuring Simi Garewal, Manoj Kumar, Padmini Dharmendra, Russian actress Kseniya Pyaabinkina starts with a clown’s final performance when he recalls his life from childhood to that day and the three important women in it who watched it from the galleries. The movie marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor to films.

Bobby

The film was directed and produced by Raj Kapoor and marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. It revolves around a teenage couple who fall for each other despite the class and religious divide and manage to keep the flame burning amidst all adversities. The film turned out to be one of the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films at the box office of all time.