Review Corner

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 4:02 AM

The testimonial style of advertising is fairly common in the beauty and personal care category, but if it features actor Deepika Padukone with her mother, one tends to take notice.

In the ad created by Red Fuse Communications, the actor talks about being strong from the inside to be able to tide over failures. Apart from the actor’s implied vote of confidence, there is no other call to action. (Source: Youtube)

 

Signify — Singh Saab
Verdict: Lowe Lintas’ work for Philips Ceiling Secure downlighter informs, in a lighter vein, that people need not be overly dependent on contractors when replacing a downlighter, as the ‘Twist and Fit’ technology is easy to use, preventing any damage during the process. The rather exaggerated, comical plot depicts how the contractor has become a part of several family milestones, until the protagonist decides to opt for the advertised product.

rating: 7/10

Seagram’s Imperial
Blue — Bike
Verdict: Ogilvy’s TVC for Imperial Blue continues with its Men will be Men series, this time highlighting the extent to which men will go to protect the things they treasure. Seeing a speeding car approaching, a man in formal attire jumps right in front of his bike to save it from being sprayed with muck. This is a different spin to its previous ads based on the goofiness of men wooing women.

rating: 7/10

Fortune Biryani Classic
Basmati Rice — Atoot Pyaar
Verdict: The big — and perhaps only — draw for this spot by Triton Communications is the real-life celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, even though the product features are somewhat tactfully woven in the context of what makes a marriage work in the long run. While a young couple is shown listening to their banter, we are not sure if the message is strong enough to resonate with the TG.

rating: 6/10

Colgate — Andar se Strong
Verdict: The testimonial style of advertising is fairly common in the beauty and personal care category, but if it features actor Deepika Padukone with her mother, one tends to take notice. In the ad created by Red Fuse Communications, the actor talks about being strong from the inside to be able to tide over failures. Apart from the actor’s implied vote of confidence, there is no other call to action.

rating: 6/10

Titan Raga —
#FlauntYourFlaw
Verdict: The TVC, by Ogilvy India, will find resonance among women who don’t let their superficial flaws pull them down. The ad shows women from different walks of life, embracing their bodily flaws and redefining the concept of beauty. Although well-intended, the idea is not novel. Its earlier TVC featuring actor Katrina Kaif (#HerLifeHerChoices) packed more punch.

rating: 6/10
— Compiled by Shinmin Bali

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Review Corner
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition