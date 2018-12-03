Review Corner

In the ad created by Red Fuse Communications, the actor talks about being strong from the inside to be able to tide over failures. Apart from the actor’s implied vote of confidence, there is no other call to action. (Source: Youtube)

Signify — Singh Saab

Verdict: Lowe Lintas’ work for Philips Ceiling Secure downlighter informs, in a lighter vein, that people need not be overly dependent on contractors when replacing a downlighter, as the ‘Twist and Fit’ technology is easy to use, preventing any damage during the process. The rather exaggerated, comical plot depicts how the contractor has become a part of several family milestones, until the protagonist decides to opt for the advertised product.

rating: 7/10

Seagram’s Imperial

Blue — Bike

Verdict: Ogilvy’s TVC for Imperial Blue continues with its Men will be Men series, this time highlighting the extent to which men will go to protect the things they treasure. Seeing a speeding car approaching, a man in formal attire jumps right in front of his bike to save it from being sprayed with muck. This is a different spin to its previous ads based on the goofiness of men wooing women.

rating: 7/10

Fortune Biryani Classic

Basmati Rice — Atoot Pyaar

Verdict: The big — and perhaps only — draw for this spot by Triton Communications is the real-life celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, even though the product features are somewhat tactfully woven in the context of what makes a marriage work in the long run. While a young couple is shown listening to their banter, we are not sure if the message is strong enough to resonate with the TG.

rating: 6/10

Colgate — Andar se Strong

Verdict: The testimonial style of advertising is fairly common in the beauty and personal care category, but if it features actor Deepika Padukone with her mother, one tends to take notice. In the ad created by Red Fuse Communications, the actor talks about being strong from the inside to be able to tide over failures. Apart from the actor’s implied vote of confidence, there is no other call to action.

rating: 6/10

Titan Raga —

#FlauntYourFlaw

Verdict: The TVC, by Ogilvy India, will find resonance among women who don’t let their superficial flaws pull them down. The ad shows women from different walks of life, embracing their bodily flaws and redefining the concept of beauty. Although well-intended, the idea is not novel. Its earlier TVC featuring actor Katrina Kaif (#HerLifeHerChoices) packed more punch.

rating: 6/10

— Compiled by Shinmin Bali