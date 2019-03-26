Revealed! Why Salman Khan is miffed with PM Narendra Modi’s biopic

The report clarifies that Salman khan has a good rapport with PM Modi and he does not want to make an issue out of this.

Vivek Oberoi starrer biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has courted yet another controversy. The film has been constantly hit by one or another controversy ever since its first look was released featuring actor Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi. Since then, the film has been embroiled in controversies and they don’t seem to be ending soon. Recently, lyricist Javed Akhtar slammed PM Modi biopic’s makers after he saw his name on its posters as one of the songwriters for the film. Now, Bajrangi Bhaijaan Salman Khan too is miffed with the film. According to Deccan Chronicle, Salman Khan was not aware that song song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ from his film ‘Dus’ is used in the movie.

The report adds that since Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan do not share a friendly relation since their fallout over Aishwarya Rai. Salman is miffed that his movie’s song is being used in Vivek’s film.

“Salman Khan was not aware that his song was used in PM Modi’s biopic till the film’s maker clarified and he came to know about it. Salman Khan is close with T-Series and he knows that the music rights atre with the music company and they can use songs anywhere they want,” the report further said.

DC reports that Salman’s problem is bot with T-series but with the hero of the film Vivek Oberoi. “Salman does not even see eye to eye with Vivek and his song is being featured in his film. It may also have been picturised on his character.”

The report clarifies that Salman khan has a good rapport with PM Modi and he does not want to make an issue out of this. Earlier, the film’s maker issued a clarification saying why they used Javed Akhtar’s name in the film and said, “T-series being the official music partner of our film. We have taken the songs Ishwar Allah from the film 1947: Earth and the song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon from the film Dus, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed sahab and Sameerji!”