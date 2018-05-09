Revealed: Whopping salaries of Hollywood actors – Check list of top earners

The salaries of Hollywood actors have been revealed and stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence are among the top earners in the industry. (Twitter)

The salaries of Hollywood actors have been revealed and stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence are among the top earners in the industry. According to a report by Variety, DiCaprio, Johnson, Robert Downey Jr and Vin Diesel are some of the actors who can make over USD 20 million a film. James Bond star Daniel Craig will be paid a whopping USD 25 million for his last outing as the famed British spy in Bond 25. Dicaprio, 43, who demands approximately USD 20 million for his film projects, reportedly cut down his salary by half to accommodate Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Johnson will make USD 22 million for his performance in the upcoming “Red Notice”, while Vin Diesel’s raked in USD 20 million for the latest instalment of Fast and Furious franchise “The Fate of the Furious”. Johnson, who has a massive following on social networking sites such as Twitter and Instagram, also charges USD 1 million social-media fee for promoting a film online.

Among the female actors, Anne Hathaway is expected to get USD 15 million for her role in “Barbie”. Jennifer Lawrence is another big earner in the Hollywood as she got the same amount for her last film “Red Sparrow”. Downey Jr., who made a brief appearance as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the “Spider Man: Homecoming”, was paid USD 10 million for the extended cameo alone. His salary for a standalone ‘Iron Man’ film is much higher.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the stars of “Jurassic World”, managed to up their salaries for the follow-up film, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”, and will be raking in USD 10 million and USD 8 million respectively. Michael B. Jordan, who starred in “Creed” and most recently “Black Panther”, will make USD 3-4 million for “Creed 2”, while Kevin Hart made USD 10 million for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”.

Actors such as Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and Sandra Bullock are still able to rake paydays amounting toUSD 10 million and over. Ford, a Hollywood veteran, will be paid close tp USD 10-12 million for the next instalment of his famous Indiana Jones series while Cruise landed USd 11-13 million paycheck for his box-office dud “The Mummy”. Bullock, who will be next seen in “Ocean’s 8”, raked in USD 10 million for “The Minions”.