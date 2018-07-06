Revealed! How Ranbir Kapoor became Sanjay Dutt – This transformation video of Sanju is going viral: WATCH

This transformation video of Sanju is going viral

The makers of the blockbuster movie Sanju has released a six-minute video on YouTube that shows the transformation of looks of ‘Sanju’ actor Ranbir Kapoor – How Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor did his best to get the perfect look with his tremendous hard work and with the help of a team. However, he faced a lot of obstacles and challenges. The transformation included hours of long work in the gym and the makeup room. Film Director Rajkumar Hirani said that the entire process was tough but Ranbir pulled it off brilliantly.

The video is going viral on social media. Watch it here:-

Meanwhile, the movie proved a big hit at the box office. ‘Sanju’ has so far made over Rs 202.51 crores in its first week. This was enough to beat the first-week collection of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which had earned Rs 197.54 crores. However, it failed to beat the collection of Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, other actors who played key roles in the film are – Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. The movie has become the winner amongst the releases of 2018 so far. The movie was released on June 29, 2018, and had earned Rs 120.96 crores in the opening weekend.

The Film ‘Sanju’ is a biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor has played the role of Sanjay Dutt in the movie. The film is directed by noted director Rajkumar Hirani. The movie revolves about the life of Sanjay Dutt, his relation with father and Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt. The film also shows how Sanjay Dutt descended into alcoholism and drug addiction. The film also portrays Dutt’s arrest for involvement in the 1993 Bombay bomb blast and subsequent comeback in the film industry and eventual release after completing his jail term.