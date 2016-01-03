Resul Pookutty to join Rajinikanth’s ‘2.o’

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty will join the team of superstar Rajinikanth’s Tamil sci-fi drama “2.o”, the sequel to 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran”.

“In Chennai, one of my favourite city. After the floods everything looks calm, initial meeting with @shankarshanmugh for #endhiran2,” Pookutty posted on his Twitter page on Sunday.

This will be Pookutty’s third Rajinikanth film after “Enthiran” and “Kochadaiiyaan”.

Being directed by S. Shankar, the film also stars Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar in important roles.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is tipped to be made on a budget of Rs.350 crore.

The team recently completed its first schedule and Akshay Kumar is likely to join the sets from the second schedule.