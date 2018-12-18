Respect! Kapil Sharma donates all the extra food from his wedding to a local NGO for needy persons

The comedian who won hearts with his funny jokes also made it a point to donate all the extra food from all the wedding functions to a local NGO.

While many were busy with following the lavish Ambani-Piramal wedding and celebrities that attended it, comedian Kapil Sharma also got married in Punjab. The comedian tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in two different ceremonies in Jalandhar – a Hindu wedding and Anand Karaj. The newlyweds then made their way to Radisson Blue hotel in Amritsar for a grand wedding reception where Punjabi Singer Daler Mehndi also performed.

Besides actress Sumona Chatterjee, and singers Babbu Maan and Malkit Singh, comedians such as Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh also made attended the party.

However, spending money on his wedding isn’t the only thing that made the news. The comedian who won hearts with his funny jokes also made it a point to donate all the extra food from all the wedding functions to a local NGO.

It is being reported that when the NGO heard about Kapil’s wedding, their representatives approached him assuming that the comedian’s wedding will be a big affair and Punjabi weddings are known to have a generous spread of sumptuous food.

The comedian did not think twice and agreed to donate all the extra food from all the festivities, including the wedding reception in Amritsar, said the report.

The NGO has applauded Kapil Sharma for “setting a good example” for others and “donating the food instead of wasting it.”

