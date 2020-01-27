Republic Day weekend box office collection: Varun Dhawan’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’ beats Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Panga’

Street Dancer 3D is a dance epic, while Panga is the story of a national-level kabaddi player who decides to return to the sport after a long hiatus

Panga, Street Dancer 3D box office collections: Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga clashed at the silver screens when both released on Friday. Over the weekend, though, Street Dancer 3D fared better and earned a total of Rs 41.23 crore till Sunday, while Panga earned Rs 14.91 crore, according to the box office collection numbers posted by film critic Taran Adarsh on microblogging site Twitter. While Street Dancer 3D put up a ‘healthy total’ according to Adarsh, Panga performed ‘below expectations’, he said.

Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D opened with a collection of Rs 10.26 crore on Friday. On this, Adarsh said that being a youth-centric film, it should have earned higher but the film’s business was probably affected in the Mumbai circuit due to the competition from Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. On Saturday, the Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva-starrer movie earned Rs 13.21 crore, gathering pace compared to the Friday earnings. The Sunday earnings of the movie were recorded at Rs 17.76 crore, which Adarsh attributed to some extent as being aided by it being Republic Day. He further said that the film needed to maintain its pace on weekdays.

On the other hand, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga opened at a ‘low total’ of Rs 2.70 crore on Friday, according to Adarsh. He added that the film gathered momentum in the evening at some multiplexes, but viewership in tier-2 and tier-3 cities remained low. The film made a big leap to earn Rs 5.61 crore on Saturday, which Adarsh said was due to favourable word of mouth. He said the movie witnessed a growth in the occupancy of metro cities and the situation also improved in tier-2 cities. However, the upsurge could not carry forward to Sunday, when the film earned Rs 6.60 crore. Adarsh said that Panga needs to perform really well on weekdays to ensure a firm foothold.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance epic which was initially planned to be the sequel to Disney’s ABCD 2, but since Disney pulled out of Indian film production, the movie was produced under the banner of T-Series.

Panga is the story of a national-level kabaddi player who decides to return to the sport after a long hiatus during which time she started her family. It follows the stereotypes she had to face and how she overcame the obstacles with determination and the support of her family.