Republic Day Special: Five songs you must listen to today

Today marks the country’s 73rd Republic Day, a day where patriotic emotions are on a high. On days like this, we like to begin our day by listening to music that evokes these emotions better. Our highly brilliant Bollywood singers have taken care of this, and there are a number of songs that glorifies our country. Our top 5 suggestions for patriotic music are listed below.

Armaan Malik- Tum Aaogye (Bell Bottom)

Tum Aaogey is a song about homecoming from the film “Bellbottom” sung by the pop sensation Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Malik. It is a heart-breaking creation that captures the thoughts and feelings of families that miss their loved ones while they are away protecting our borders. The soulful voice of Armaan and the beautiful lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag will leave you overwhelmed.

Ae Watan – Sunidhi Chauhan (Raazi)

A true patriotic song in every manner ‘Ae Watan’ is a soulful track sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music gives us goosebumps and inspires us to feel patriotic. It is about a young girl ready to go outside her comfort zone and taking that risk for her motherland, India.

Papon – Vande Mataram (India’s Most Wanted)

This heartfelt song, sung by Papon, is really special for the nation and raises the bar for patriotism. Papon has succeeded in striking the appropriate notes by narrating the tale of our unsung heroes and showing their unwavering dedication and patriotism.

Teri Mitti- B Praak (Kesari)

‘Teri Mitti’ is a beautiful track from the film ‘Kesari’ sung by the very talented B Praak. Lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir touches the right chords. The song has essence of Punjabi with strong lyrics and soulful music. The song honours the sacrifice made by soldiers and serves as a reminder of the many lives sacrificed in the struggle for the modern India.

Sachin Jigar – Jaaga Hindustan (Gold)

The song Jaaga Hindustan by Sachin-Jigar from Gold is a beautiful song that beautifully captures the sentiment of nationalism. One of the best patriotic songs ever written, it captures the pleasure and excitement that seeing the tri-colour flag brings to our hearts.