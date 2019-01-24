Republic Day 2019, Patriotic Songs: 15 timeless Bollywood melodies to reignite the patriot in you on 69th Republic Day

(Source: PTI)

26 Jan Songs, List of Republic Day Patriotic Songs: There’s something about hearing patriotic Indian songs during the Republic Day. The heavy adrenaline rush and the goosebumps that follow give you the feeling of a ‘Proud Indian’.

As Republic Day comes knocking, the nation is already gripped in a patriotic fever days after iconic Indian independence hero Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

Preparations for Republic Day celebrations in the country are in full swing and many of you must remember the R-Day parade on DD broadcast live. Seeing the celebration of our Constitution not only fills us with a sense of pride for our nation but also begs for introspection. And this has been reflected several times in Indian cinema and its iconic patriotic songs through the decades.

Here’s to something new and something old in this list of Republic Day Patriotic Songs

1. Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram (1997)

Legendary AR Rahman has given us innumerable soulful songs to love. At the top of our 26 Jan Songs playlist is ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’. The song which is from his studio album ‘Vande Mataram’ has lyrics by Mehboob.

The chorus of the lyrics goes like this…

Main gaya jahan bhi, bas teri yaad thi

Jo mere saath thi, mujhko tadpaati rulaati

Sab se pyaari teri soorat

Maa tujhe salaam, maa tujhe salaam

Amma tujhe salaam

Vande maataram, vande maataram

2. Ae Watan, Raazi (2018)

‘Ae Watan’ from the 2018 film ‘Raazi’ won Indian hearts with its music composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyrics by legendry Gulzar.

<iframe width=”729″ height=”410″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/YHmYop9Bc_Q” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The deep voice of Arijit Singh (male version) and Sunidhi Chauhan (Female version) sing –

Ae watan, aabaad rahe tu

Aabaad rahe tu (aabaad rahe tu)

Main jahan rahun, jahaan me yaad rahe tu

Ae watan mere watan

3. Mere desh ki dharti – Upkar (1967)

Featuring Manoj Kumar, ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ is a timeless patriotic song. The song is from the soundtrack of the movie ‘Upkar’ which marked the debut of Manoj Kumar as a director.

<iframe width=”729″ height=”410″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/jwlyMhykshM” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sung by Mahendra Kapoor and the lyrics by Gulshan Bawra go like this –

Mere desh kee dharatee,

sona ugale,

ugale heere motee

Mere desh kee dharatee

4. Sandese Aate Hain – Border (1997)

JP Dutta’s ‘Border’ is a classic when it comes to Indian patriotic movies. The song in the Indian war film, Sandese Aate Hain, beautifully captured the feelings of love and longing in men serving on the border. The song was written by the veteran Javed Akhtar, composed by Anu Malik.

The voices of Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam sing –

Sandese Aate Hain, Humein Tadpaate Hain

To Chitthi Aati Hai, To Poochh Jaati Hai

Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge, Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge

5. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon (1963)

Written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramachandra, the emotional song was immortalised in the voice of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The song honours Indian soldiers who died during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The song becomes even special as Lata Mangeshkar crooned the song live on January 27, 1963, for the first time at the National Stadium in New Delhi and had the then President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in attendance.

aye mere vatan ke logon,

jara aankh me bhar lo paanee

jo shahid huye hain unakee,

jara yaad karo kurbaanee

6. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera – Swades (2014)

‘Swades’ by Ashutosh Gowariker won million hearts with its story of a man returning to his roots.

The song which is composed and sung by none other than AR Rahman himself will leave you with tears in your eyes as Mohan played by actor Shah Rukh Khan, reminisces his time in India –

Lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote the lines that go –

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera,

Swades Hai Tera Tujhe Hai Pukara….

Yeh Woh Bandhan Hai Jo Kabhi Toot Nahin Sakta

Mitti Ki Hai Jo Khushboo,

Tu Kaise Bhulayega

7. Aisa Des Hai Mera – Veer Zaara (2004)

Although the movie tells the story of two lovers from India and Pakistan, the sweet patriotic song is picturised when Veer is singing about his and Zara says that both their countries are similar. The two lovers compare their homeland in a positive way.

Dharti sunehri ambar neela ho…

Dharti sunehri ambar neela,

har mausam rangeela

Aisa des hai mera,

aisa des hai mera

Aisa des hai mera

8. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai – Roja (1992)

Lyrics by PK Mishra and sung by legendary singer Hariharan and composed by AR Rehman as a debutant, Roja’s soundtrack is among the “10 Best Soundtracks” of all time in TIME magazine in 2005.

The rich baritone of Hariharan’s voice could be heard singing –

Bhaarat Humko Jaan Se Pyaaraa Hai

Sabase Nyaaraa Gulistaan Hamaaraa Hai

Sadiyon Se Bhaarat Bhuumi Duniyaa Ki Shaan Hai

Bhaarat Maan Ki Rakshaa Mein Jeevan Qurbaan Hai

9. Des Mere Des Mere – The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

The contrasting tones of the song peppered with the love for the country and passionate call to sacrifice oneself makes this song one of the best to have in your 26 Jan song playlist’

Sonu Nigam and Manmohan Waris sung the lines written by Sameer.

Desh mere desh mere meri jaan hai tu

Desh mere desh mere meri jaan hai tu

Desh mere desh mere meri shaan hai tu

Desh mere desh mere meri shaan hai tu

10. Rang De Basanti – Rang De Basanti

In a contrast to AR Rehman’s previous version of the song in The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Daler Mehandi’s upbeat rendition peps it up. The lyrics have been written by Prasoon Joshi

<iframe width=”729″ height=”410″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/c769V25pX08″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Thodi si dhool meri dharti ki mere watan ki

Thodi si dhool meri dharti ki mere watan ki

Thodi si khushboo baurayi si mast pavan ki

11. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge – Karma (1986)

Lyrics by Anand Bakshi, the song is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Dilip Kumar and composed by Laxmikant and Pyarelal.

Mera karma tu mera dharma tu

Tera sab kuchh mai mera sab kuchh tu

Har karam apna karenge aie watan tere liye

Dil diyaa hai jaan bhi denge aie watan tere liye

Har karam apna karenge aie watan tere liye

12. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo – Haqeeqat (1964)

Kar Chale Hum Fida, has been immortalised in the voice of Mohammed Rafi and was composed by Madan Mohan, from the film Haqeeqat, released in 1964. Lyrics of the song are written by Kaifi Azmi.

The song goes like this…

Kar chale hum fida jaan-o-tann sathiyon

Ab tumhare hawale watan sathiyon…

13. Mera Mulk Mera Desh – Diljale (1996)

Sung by the popular 90s singer Kumar Sanu, this heart-warming song has been composed by Anu Malik.

The lyrics written by Javed Akhtar go like this…

Mera Mulk Mera Desh Mera Yeh Watan

Shaanti Kaa Unnati Kaa Pyaar Ka Chaman

Is Ke Waaste Nisaar Hai Mera Tann Mera Man

Aye Watan, Aye Watan, Aye Watan…

14. Azadi – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005)

Based on the life of iconic leader, the score of the film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero was praised by critics and audiences alike and naturally as the song has been composed and sung by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Jaage Hain Abb Saare Log

Tere Dekh Watan Gunje Hai Naaro Se Abb

Yeh Jamin Aur Yeh Gagan Kal Tak Yeh Tanaha Tha,

Sune The Sab Raste Kal Tak Yeh Tanaha Tha,

Par Abb Hai Saath Mere Laakhon Dilon Ki Dhadkan Dekh Watan

Aazaadi Paayenge Aazaadi Laayenge

15. Kadam Kadam Baraye Ja – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotton Hero

Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army had the song “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja as the regimental quick march and was written by Pt. Vanshidhar Shukla and composed by Ram Singh Thakuri. The song has since become a patriotic song in India and is also the regimental quick march of the Indian Army. The version by A.R. Rahman has been adored by Indians.

kadam kadam badhaaye ja

khushee ke geet gaaye ja

ye zindagee hai qaum kee

tu qaum pe lutaaye ja