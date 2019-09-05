Renuka Shahane’s car gets submerged in rainwater; urges Mumbaikars to stay safe

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a red alert regarding intense rain. (Image: Renuka Shahane-Facebook)

Mumbai Rain: With the financial capital of India coming to a halt due to excessive waterlogging amidst persistent rains, actor Renuka Shahane shared her plight on Facebook. The actor urged Mumbaikars to avoid getting caught unnecessarily in rain. She advised people to stay indoors and avoid getting caught in a worse scenario. Renuka Shahane, whose car got submerged shared a picture of the same on her Facebook account. She was left with no other option but to struggle her way through the knee-deep water.

The actor wrote a Facebook post, “Finally reached home safely. Enthu Cutlet me and Rasika Deodhar struggling to make our way to work through the logged water. My car is totally submerged underwater now. Stay safe Mumbaikars. Do not venture out of your home unless very necessary. There was a lot of chaos among school children who were stuck in vans and cars overheating and catching fire. This is really terrifying!”

Renuka Shahane is a famous Bollywood and Marathi actress, working in the film and television industry. She is best known as the presenter of a 90’s Doordarshan TV show Surabhi. The actress became popular after her role in the 1994 blockbuster ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

READ | Saaho Box Office Collection Day 6: Mega budget multilingual film notes drastic downtrend

According to a report published in IE, Renuka Shahane said that she got trapped in water outside the Garden Court restaurant near the Azad Nagar metro station stairs.” She further informed that the water rose within 10 minutes as her car was stuck in traffic.

Notably, due to the constant rain, as much as 30 flights were cancelled and almost 118 others were delayed. The local trains of Mumbai were also affected and faced little difficulties in operation. A red alert was issued earlier by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning the authorities to stay prepared to handle any mishap. The Meteorological department has predicted intense rain in the city and surrounding areas in the next 24 hours.