Renowned Tamil Filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Shankar, AR Murugadoss among others–launches their own production house ‘Rain On Films’

In one of its kind news, widely revered and acclaimed directors/filmmakers of the Tamil cinemas have joined their hands together and come up with a for a major production house–named Rain On Films. It is a collective of leading directors house which includes movie directors like Mani Ratnam, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shankar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Balaji Sakthivel, Vasanta Balan, Lingusamy, Sasi, R Murugadoss, Mysskin, Vetrimaaran. The leading production house will work as a corporate entity and will also be funding feature films, series, anthologies and web shows for major OTT platforms in India.

Although the official announcement for the same is yet awaited, the reports indicate that it will formally be launched next month (September). The initiative is said to be taken on by none other than widely acclaimed and national award winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam who also happens to bankroll the latest anthology drama Navaras on Netflix.

The filmmakers had earlier confessed, as reported in the Indian Express, his admiration for the OTT platforms saying that as a filmmaker he finds streaming platforms liberating as they allow to narrate stories in multiple ways. The media reports also hints that the first project from the Rain On Films banner will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who will start the project after finishing shooting for upcoming film Vikram. Actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will be seen in the film Vikram.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently busy with his upcoming Ponniyin Selvan– a fantasy drama which will be released in two parts. The first installment of the film will be screened in cinemas in 2022. Mani Ratnam is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in the Indian film industry. He has directed some of the Bollywood films like Guru, Raavan, Yuva, OK Jaanu among others. The filmmaker won a National Award for Best Film and Best Director for 1986 film Mouna Ragam starring Revathi and Mohan in prominent roles. His another film Anjali (1990) bagged not one or two but three National Awards. The movie was later dubbed in Hindi and Telugu as well. The way in which Mani Ratnam showcased the apathy of a family with a special child was applauded by everyone.

Shankar Shanmugam, popularly known as Shankar, is a renowned Indian filmmaker who works predominantly for Tamil cinema. He had won the Filmfare Best Director Award and the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Director for the movie Gentleman–the movie marked his debut in the film industry as a director.

Gautham Vasudev Menon is also a renowned Indian film director, producer, screenwriter and also an actor who works in Tamil film industry. Besides Tamil, he also directs Telugu and Hindi films– remakes of his own Tamil films mostly. One of his films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya released in 2010– a romantic drama film is known as an evergreen romance film in Tamil cinema. The movie featured Silambarasan and Trisha in the pivotal roles.