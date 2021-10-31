Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar: As Kannadda power star is laid to rest, here are 5 best roles

Puneeth Rajkumar

Veteran Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest with full state honors at the Kanteerava studio here. Several political dignitaries including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, and Siddaramaiah, , Bommai cabinet ministers, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, host of film personalities apart from members of Rajkumar family paid their last respects to the departed actor.

The police band played the national anthem and fired three rounds in the air, followed by two minutes of silence as a mark of respect. The national tri-color that was wrapped on Puneeth’s body was then handed over to his wife Ashwini Revanth by Chief Minister Bommai. Due to security reasons, with the consent of the family members, the actor’s last rites were performed much before the scheduled time.

Known to his fans as ‘Appu’, Puneeth suffered a major heart attack on Saturday. Puneeth Rajkumar, was the son of a South Indian matinee idol, Dr Rajkumar. Apart from movies he was also a playback singer, anchored TV shows, and had produced films. He has portrayed the lead in almost 30 films and here some of his most popular and memorable performances over the year.

Raajakumara

The film also starring Priya Anand first to sell out 6,000 multiplex screenings within six weeks of its release. The film had a theatrical run of more than 100-days in 45–50 centers across Karnataka. The gross collection of the movie was reported to be ₹75 crores.

‘Jackie’

The film directed by Duniya Soori, was named Best Film of 2010 at the South Filmfare Awards and was praised for its punch lines, songs and technical brilliance combined with an art that has become a trademark of Soori’s rustic feel cinema. It is also considered one of the trend-setter films of the Kannada film industry. Puneeth Rajkumar got Best actor award in Suvarna Awards 2011.

Hudugaru

Remake of Tamil film ‘Naadodigal’, the movie gave Puneeth Rajkumar the Filmfare and SIIMA Best Actor Awards in Kannada for his performance in this film. After releasing on 5 May 2011, the performed well at the box office similar to Puneeth’s previous film Jackie.

Appu

Puneeth’s first leading role came opposite Rakshita in Appu (2002), a highly successful romantic drama directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was remade in Telugu in 2002 as Idiot, in Tamil in 2003 as Dum, in Bengali in 2006 as Hero.

Arasu

Puneeth’s first award-winning performance came through the film Arasu for which he won the Filmfare award. Directed by Mahesh Babu it features Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead as the son of a business magnate who leaves his inherited wealth to make a living on his own upon being rejected by a girl.

Apart from movie Puneeth Rajkumar was aalos part of. Avast range of Philanthropic activities. He was engaged with multiple orphanages, old age homes. He was also a part of Kannada-medium schools and had emphasised the importance of girl-child education. He has contributed to several causes.