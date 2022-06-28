Remembering Pancham Da – Meta screen launches first-ever NFT collection as tribute to RD Burman

Meta screen has launched a first-ever NFT Ticket collection celebrating the rich history of Indian Cinema on the birth anniversary of RD Burman. Metascreeen has introduced a unique 26 NFT collection as a Movie Ticket first-time ever in Metaverse space. The 26 tickets collection is titled ‘Celebrating the Challengers’ as a celebration of artists and content creators throughout the rich tradition and history of Indian cinema.

The unique 26 NFTs collection by Meta screen includes legendry movies like Raja Harishchandra (1913), Alam Ara (1931), Kisan Kanya (1937), Dhoop Chhaon (1935), Sangam (1964), Taal (1998), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) and 1942: A Love Story (1994) etc. The collection opens on 27th June as a tribute to the legendary music director R D Burman (Pancham da) on his birthday.

SquirrelVerse has recently launched ‘Mithila Makhaan’, a national award-winning Maithili Film that can be viewed on the Meta screen. Meta screen is a platform for users to buy NFTs and watch movies as well. Meta screen is a big platform for the creators as they can showcase their work and earn through trading royalties. Each creator will be able to release movies, poetry, books, or any other artworks in digital form.

Meta screen removes any third party or middle party in between the creator and the consumer changing the way content is created or consumed. SquirrelVerse aims to help creators and brands on board easily into Metaverse and make the web3 world easily accessible to all players.

Pradeep Singh, Founder & CEO of SquirrelVerse said that “We are overwhelmed with the response that Metascreen platform has received from cinema lovers and creators in the last couple of weeks that has only encouraged us to introduce ‘unique 26’ NFTs collection as a Movie Tickets to highlight these legendary movies and creators. Stories are going to play a pivotal role in how Experience, Engagement, and Commerce converge in the Metaverse. Being a Metaverse first company, we enable creators and brands to tell their stories using the power of NFT and block chain technology in their Metaverse journey. With our first ever NFT collection we are here to ‘celebrate the challengers’ in Indian cinema. As fellow cinema lovers, and being a huge Pancham fan myself, we are delighted to open our ticket sale on our beloved Pancham da’s birthday!