Remembering ‘Mohanayak’ Uttam Kumar; the undying aura of legendary Bengali actor

It’s very rigorous to establish oneself as hero in the glamour industry but to achieve a cult status, one needs to have mettle in acting as well as everlasting charm. Legendary actor and gifted thespian Uttam Kumar had both the aforementioned characteristics which made him the matinee idol in West Bengal and an enigma whose aura is yet to be faded 38 years after his demise.

Kumar, who was fondly called as ‘Mohanayak’ (the greatest actor), still holds the distinction of being regarded as the greatest romantic hero as well as the cerebral actor that Bengali cinema has ever produced. He died on July 24, 1980, after a heart attack while filming “Ogo Bodhu Sundori”.

Apart from ruling the silver screen starting from 1950s till 1970s, he still enjoys the unparalleled reverence from Bengalis and continues to remain awe-inspiring figure. Be it ‘Sharey Chuattor’, ‘Agni Pariksha’, ‘Bhrantibilash’, ‘Chhadmabeshi’, ‘Harano Sur’, to eternal ‘Saptapadi’, Kumar had managed to excel in every role that he played.

His collaboration with Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray in ‘Nayak’ had garnered many accolades. He was also the first recipient of National Film Award for Best Actor for his performances in ‘Anthony Firingee’ and ‘Chiriyakhana’ in 1968. His flawless acting in Hindi film “Amanush” fetched him the nomination for Filmfare Awards. Uttam Kumar loved music, he played the harmonium, he composed songs and he had his own production.

Kumar managed to strike a onscreen-partnership with legedary actress Suchitra Sen. They featured in 30 films throgh two decades and heraled the “golden era” of Bengali cinema. Their most popular films include Shap Mochan (1955), Sagarika (1956), Harano Sur (1957), Saptapadi (1961), Bipasha (1962) and Grihadah (1967).