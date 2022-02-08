Remembering Mahabharat’s Bheem: Do you know actor Praveen Sobti was a 4-time Asian Games medalist?

Apart from being an actor, Praveen was also a sportsman. He was a hammer and discus thrower and was a four-time Asian Games medalist with 2 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti who was known for his role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s mythological series ‘Mahabharata’, passed away at the age of 74. Originally from Punjab, the actor was known for his huge build as he stood 6’6″ tall.

Apart from being an actor, Praveen was also a sportsman. He was a hammer and discus thrower and was a four-time Asian Games medalist with 2 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal. He also went on to represent India in Olympics at Mexico Games in 1968 and Munich Games in 1972. He later claimed the silver medal in Discus throw in Tehran during the 1974 Asian Games. Praveen Sobti had a successful stint in track and field games but the one big medal missing in his cabinet was the Olympic medal.

His sports credentials had helped him in getting a job as Deputy Commandant with the Border Security Force (BSF). Praveen is also an Arjuna Awardee.

Praveen ended his track and field career in the late 1970s and switched to show business. His most memorable role in Bollywood was Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Shahenshah’ and featured in many films like Singhasan, Zabardast, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Khudgarz, Loha, Yudh, Ilaaka, Mohabbat Ke Dushman and many more. He played the role of henchman, bodyguard and goon in many movies.

He went on to play the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharata’ where his role became synonymous along with the other characters that were portrayed in the show.

Praveen later went on to try his career in politics. In 2013 he ran for Delhi Assembly Elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, where he lost but later went on to join Bharatiya Janata Party. The actor passed away on Monday night after suffering a heart attack at his home in Delhi.