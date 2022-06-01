Remembering KK: Shreya Ghoshal to Sonu Nigam, music industry mourns sudden demise of Krishnakumar Kunnath

KK Last Concert in Kolkata: After the sudden demise of popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, several celebrities from the Indian music industry have paid their heartfelt tribute to the singer.

Popular singer and recipient of four National Film Awards Shreya Ghoshal expressed her feeling via a tweet saying that she was unable to wrap her head around the news.

Padma Shri recipient Sonu Nigam also took it to Instagram and expressed his grief. Both Sonu Nigam and KK had sung a popular Bollywood song ‘Mehki Hawaon Mein’.

Mohit Chauhan also paid his heartfelt tribute to KK and said that they were going to announce a tour together one last time.

KK… not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6 — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) May 31, 2022

Famous music composer, songwriter, singer and vocalist of India’s leading rock band called Pentagram, Vishal Dadlani also took it to his Twitter to express his grief.

A request to friends from the media. Please don't call me for statements about #KK.



I can't speak about him in the past tense, I simply don't have the strength for that. ???????? — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 1, 2022

Krishnakumar Kunnath who is better known as KK passed away on Tuesday evening when the singer fell ill during a performance at an event in Kolkata, followed by which he was brought to CMRI hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The versatile singer was only 54 years old and had sung many songs in several languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Some of his popular songs include “Tadap Tadap” from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, “Aankhon Mein Teri” from the movie Om Shanti Om, “Zindagi Do Pal Ki” from the movie Kites and “Khuda Jaane” from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, among others.