Remembering Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar: Royal Albert Hall ‘Live’ to Guinness Record, how India’s voice conquered world

Lata Mangeshkar had several laurels to her name. From being awarded by four national awards- Padma Bhushan in 1969, Dad Saheb Phalke in 1989, Padma Vibhusan in 1999 and Bharat Ratna in 2001and One Time award for Lifetime Achievement, she also received global recognitions which is why the entire global music community is mourning her demise.

Her music inspired millions, and she brought pride to the country through her work. Lata Mangeshkar had received 5 major international awards including the Platinum Disc of EMI London.

Platinum Disc of EMI London

This recognition is awarded to a recording artist or group for sales of a record exceeding a specified high figure. Lata Mangeshkar is also the only Asian to have received it from EMI London. As late as 1979, EMI, the US-based principles of the GCI, chose her as the first Asian artiste to receive their platinum disc.

Performing live at the Albert Hall

Lata Mangeshkar chose the UK venue for her debut on the international stage in 1974. It was her first concert outside India and she performed some of her most loved melodies. The concert was organised in aid of the Nehru Memorial Fund, set up to bestow fellowships in memory of India’s first Prime Minister.

She also displayed a quirky sense of humour during her performance to a packed audience.

The recording from the live show went on to sell more than 133,000 copies.

Officier de la Legion d’Honneur

The music legend was conferred the Officier de la Legion d’Honneur (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009, the highest civilian award for France. the award was presented to the singer by the French Ambassador to India Gerome Bonnfont.

The Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain mourned her demise on Sunday and called it “Irreplaceable loss for the nation & music world.”

Guinness Book of World Records

Lata Mangeshkar’s name was added to the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in history, with more than 30,000 songs credited to her in 37 regional and foreign languages. The singer is known to have sung songs in varied Indian languages Hindi, Bengali, Marathi among others.

Honorary citizenships

Reports say in 1980, the legendary singer was honoured as a citizen of The Republic of Surinam, South America. She was also presented with the Honorary Citizenship of the United States in Houston, Texas in 1987.

The global media reporting about her death, revered as the “Nightingale of India”, “defining voice of many generations” and a “cultural icon who enchanted generations of Bollywood audiences”.