Remember dancing sensation Govinda like uncle? He just met Race 3 actor Salman Khan – Here are pics

The professor has shared the news of him meeting the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the sets of game show Dus Ka Dum.

If you are not living under a rock, then you would have probably heard about the viral video of a professor from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha – Sanjeev Shrivastava. The man shot to fame after a video of him dancing to various Bollywood tunes went viral. From who’s who of the Bollywood and even the chief minister of the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the video on social media sharing the amazing dance moves of the professor. The professor has shared the news of him meeting the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the sets of game show Dus Ka Dum.

On June 7, the professor took to Twitter and shared that he indeed met with the Bollywood biggie on sets of Dus Ka Dum. Not only he made an appearance on the set to meet Salman Khan, his family made the most of the opportunity to meet the idol. Sanjeev Shrivastava’s wife, his two kids can be seen clicking a snap with Salman Khan.

Sanjeev Shrivastava won the hearts on the internet due to his super cool dance moves. Here are things to know about him:-

– Sanjeev Srivastava belongs to Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha

– Shrivastava is based out of Bhopal

– He is a professor by profession

– He is performing dance shows since 1982

– He said that he learnt to dance from his mother, but he is an ardent follower of Govinda.

Reacting to the praises that he is getting over his dance video, Sanjeev Srivastava says, “This is an unreal feeling. I can’t believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support.” He added, “I have been dancing since 1982. Now, I hope to get more opportunities.”