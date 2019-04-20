Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

Published: April 20, 2019

JioTV has added four new Jio HD movie channels. Reliance Jio just recently rolled out an update, offering Picture-in-Picture mode for the app.

Reliance Jio has added four new channels to its JioTV app. Out of the four channels, the telecom company has added two regional languages channel that includes the Jio Bollywood Premium HD and Jio Bollywood Classic HD. There are also Tamil Hits HD and Jio Telugu Hits HD channels. Besides, Reliance Jio recently added support for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which is available only on Android 8.0 OS and above.

The newly added feature improves the experience of a user. The feature lets you check WhatsApp messages or browse the internet, or do any work on your device while watching JioTV. If you are watching JioTV and plan to switch to WhatsApp, the PiP mode will kick in and video will shrink and play in a thumbnail, Telecomtalk reports.

With the launch of the new Jio TV channels, it now offers a total of 16 Jio-branded exclusive channels.

The announcements of these channels come just days after Jio rolled out new picture-in-picture feature on the Android Jio TV app. The feature essentially allows users to continue watching Jio TV while browsing other content on their Android device.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio also announced the JioNews app that offers direct access to curated news content as well as to local and international magazines and blogs.

Just to recall
Jio TV: A live TV application from Reliance Jio that offers real-time access to over 600 TV channels to the telecom operator’s subscribers. Some of the key features of the application are recording support, pause support and 7-day catch up TV. The app offers content in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Malayalam, Assamese, Odia, and Urdu. Right now Jio TV is available only on Android and iOS devices.

