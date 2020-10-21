Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Legally Blonde 3’ to hit screens in May 2022

The first "Legally Blonde" movie, which released in 2001, revolved around Elle, a lively sorority sister trying to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree from Harvard University.

Reese Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated “Legally Blonde 3”, which is slated to be released in theatres in May 2022, MGM Studios has announced. The studio shared the update on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“Elle Woods is back! ‘Legally Blonde 3’ coming May 2022. We rest our case,” the tweet read. The news came following “Legally Blonde” cast reunion, which joined Witherspoon with costars Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonte), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond) for a virtual discussion on the 19-year-old comedy’s impact on pop culture.

The threequel, which was greenlit in 2018, will be penned by actor-writer Mindy Kaling and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor.

Witherspoon is also attached to produce the film via her banner Hello Sunshine along with franchise’s original producer Marc Platt.

The sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”, set in Washington, DC, came out in 2013.