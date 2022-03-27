Reels of controversy: ‘The Kashmir Files’ is constantly hitting the headlines for its portrayal of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s

Here we talk about controversial films inspired by true stories.

Recently-released film The Kashmir Files is constantly hitting the headlines for its portrayal of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The film has been praised by the audience and the critics alike and promoted by the political party in power, Bharatiya Janata Party, through tax-free film screenings, but it has also garnered criticism for furthering the divide. Here we talk about controversial films inspired by true stories.

The Kashmir Files

The 2022 film The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The story claims to narrate the events of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. Ever since the film’s release, it has been well received by the audience. However, it has also courted controversy for allegedly creating a stronger divide and further polarising minds. The film, however, has been promoted as tax-free by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Parzania

The 2007 Indian drama is co-written and directed by Rahul Dholakia and stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sarika. It was shot in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The film was inspired by the true story of Azhar Mody, a 10-year-old Parsi boy who went missing after the 2002 Gulbarg Society Massacre in which 69 people were killed and was a part of Gujarat’s 2002 communal riots. The film follows the journey of the Pithawala family’s search for their son. Several theatres in Gujarat banned the screening of the film during the time. Cinema halls were attacked too for showing the film.

Bombay

The 1995 movie Bombay stars Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala. Their relationship is met with opposition from their families as he is a Hindu while she is a Muslim. They eventually get married and have twin boys whom they raise to appreciate both faiths and cultures. When the civil unrest unfolds in Bombay as a result of riots between the two communities, their families come together to save their children and each other. The movie received awards like Filmfare award and Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Padmaavat

The 2018 period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The film was criticised by the Rajput organisations as they claimed it showed their community in bad light. The film’s set was vandalised and its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the set. Actor Deepika Padukone, too, received multiple threats for playing the role of Rani Padmavati as allegations surfaced that the facts and history were being distorted. However, upon its release, doubts were cleared as the film turned out to be pro-Rajput.

India’s Daughter

The 2015 film is a documentary film by Leslee Udwin and a part of the BBC’s Storyville series. It is based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case in which a 23-year-old was brutally raped in a moving bus. The documentary explores how the events of the unfortunate night unfolded and also includes the interview of one of the rapists and others involved in the case. However, due to the sensitive contents of the interview of Mukesh Singh, a convict, a court order prohibiting the broadcast of the film was issued. The film was shared on YouTube and soon went viral on social media. It was later removed by the BBC.

MSG

The 2015 film MSG: The Messenger was a faith-based film by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in which the man was credited as the co-director, co-cinematographer, co-editor, songwriter and stuntman. It claimed to show Rahim’s quest to eradicate social issues and was an attempt to portray him as the ultimate saviour. It turned out to be propagandist and was criticised for being expensively made (at a budget of `30 crore) for the purpose of self-promotion. It was followed by a sequel MSG-2 The Messenger and then later by The Warrior Lion Heart and Hind Ka Napak ko Jawab. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was later arrested on allegations of rape and murder. In 2021, a special CBI court in Panchkula sentenced the former spiritual leader to life in prison for the murder of his employee in 2002. It was also alleged that the self-styled godman castrated hundreds of disciples without their consent.