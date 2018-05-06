Record-breaking! ‘Avengers Infinity War’ Box Office collection crosses $1 billion mark in just 11 days

“Avengers: Infinity War” has taken the world by storm! Yes, the Marvel magnum opus has become the fastest film to gross over billion worldwide in 11 days. It has, thus, set the record for the fastest film to reach the milestone.

“Avengers: Infinity War” has taken the world by storm! Yes, the Marvel magnum opus has become the fastest film to gross over $1 billion worldwide in 11 days. It has, thus, set the record for the fastest film to reach the milestone. ‘Deadline’ reports that the film reached this milestone in just 11 days while it took The Star Wars: Force Awakens 12 days in 2015. “Avengers: Infinity War” has now become Disney’s biggest film. Marvel’s Black Panther crossed the $1 billion mark in four weeks after it hit theaters in February. The film, which released on April 27, went past $1 dollars mark on Saturday.

Avengers: Infinity War brings together 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos. Anthony and Joe Russo have brought the story alive on the big screen with actors like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson. The film also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland. The superhero tentpole opened to 257.6 million dollars last weekend, attaining the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time.

The film is receiving a splendid response in India too. It got a flying start by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend. The Marvel magnum opus is inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark. The movie earned Rs 10.53 crore on 9th day of its release in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the “Avengers: Infinity War” is a ONE-HORSE RACE. “#AvengersInfinityWar is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Biz jumps on second Sat… Its biz is not expected to exhaust soon… [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr. Total: ? 174.34 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ? 223.51 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” tweeted Taran Adarsh.

The movie opened to a bumper collection on its opening day on April 27 with Rs 31.30 crore and continued the trend by raking in Rs 30.50 crore and Rs 32.50 crore on the next two days. In India, Avengers Infinity War has shown phenomenal strength, just like Thanos in the movie, and raked record-breaking numbers for any Hollywood flick. Avengers: Infinity War now holds the tag of being the first Hollywood movie to rake Rs 20 crore in the first five days.