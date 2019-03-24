Reclusive Rajasthani tribe to be captured on celluloid

The model-turned-actor-turned-businesswoman is busy with a different kind of project.

From winning the title of Miss India UK in 2012 to participating in Big Brother, the UK version of Big Boss, to participating in reality shows like Fear Factor and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Deana Uppal has done it all.

But, for the last one year, the model-turned-actor-turned-businesswoman is busy with a different kind of project. She is spending time in Rajasthan, directing and producing an in-depth documentary on the Gaddi Lohar community, who claim Maharana Pratap as being of their lineage.

The purpose of her documentary, she says, is to highlight the reclusive Gaddi Lohar tribe, which, she feels, is an extremely interesting, intriguing, nomadic tribe.”

After researching and meeting the Gaddi Lohar community Uppal was shocked at the lifestyle they have.