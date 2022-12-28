Recap 2022: Shows on Sony SAB that you can watch with your family

Television and daily soaps are always going to live in the hearts of people in India. However, with changing time, the content consumption pattern of the audience has changed and now they are looking for a strong plot line rather than just random masala. To cater to that audience, Sony SAB has been working towards creating shows with characters that are relatable, stories that capture the bitter-sweet moments of life and shows that bring the entire family together. With a firm focus on bringing to the fore narratives that are progressive and that celebrate life, Sony SAB’s line up for 2022 was a clear reflection of this new philosophy with an emotional core.

Here’s a look at what made India smile, cry, laugh, get emotional and hug their loved ones while watching Sony SAB this year:

Dharm Yoddha Garud

A mythological show centred around a mighty warrior, Garud, who strives hard to maintain peace and fight injustice. He rises against powerful adversaries while protecting and helping all those in need.

Pushpa Impossible

This is the story of a feisty middle-aged uneducated woman from Gujarat, Pushpa, who starts a business, to earn a living on her own and keep her family happy. The show is a peek into her day-to-day hardships, her small victories, her shortcomings, and her endless pursuit of living a good life – all while she struggles as a full-time mother and a part-time businesswoman.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Dil Diyan Gallan is a drama series set in the background of Punjab and focuses on the generation and communication gaps that cause friction between two generations. It is now up to the third generation – the grandchildren to ensure that their elders express what’s in their hearts to keep relationships from turning sour and family falling apart.

What’s in store for 2023?

Sony SAB will now focus on progressive content that are slice-of-life, real, and build resonance with Indian families.

Dhruv Tara

What happens when love brings two people together against the boundaries of time? Based on this premise, Sony SAB’s upcoming show is all set to break the clutter with a love story that has never been witnessed before on television. Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi se Pare features Tara (Riya Sharma) a 17th century princess who meets Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) who lives in the present day. Their fates entangle in an unlikely bond and give roots to the most unusual love story of two different eras. Belonging to different worlds set apart by 400 years in their realities, will Dhruv and Tara’s love stand the test of time?

Balveer 3

Bringing back its one of the most successful franchises, Sony SAB is all set to launch Balveer 3 in 2023. Balveer will be a grandeur that tells the story of his FALL & his RISE.

Don’t miss watching the stories that bring you closer to your loved ones, only on Sony SAB.