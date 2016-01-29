Rebecca Ferguson to star in ‘Life’

Actress Rebecca Ferguson will next star in the upcoming sci-fi film “Life”.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film will be produced by David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, reports variety.com.

The story of the film follows the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), who, after retrieving a sample from Mars, discover that it displays signs of life, and proves to be more intelligent than expected.

Ferguson came into limelight through “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” where she played the role of Isla Faust.

Following the film’s huge box office success with $682 million worldwide, she began to land offers for some of the biggest roles including the female lead opposite Michael Fassbender in “The Snowman” and one of the leads in “The Girl on the Train” opposite Emily Blunt.

She is also expected to reprise her role in the next “Mission: Impossible” film, which begins shooting next August.