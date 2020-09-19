  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Real life Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson rips off metal gate with his hands as he was ‘late for work’

By: |
September 19, 2020 12:24 PM

Popularly known as “The Rock” for his strength, Dwayne Johnson did something that he is better-known to do in his movies.

The actor is currently working on the Jaume Collet-Serra movie where he will be playing the role of DC Comics' anti-hero Black Adam.

Popularly known as “The Rock” for his strength, Dwayne Johnson did something that he is better-known to do in his movies. Johnson ripped a gate off with just his bare hands, proving that he really is a tough guy in his real life, and not just in his films. The 48-year old wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of a metal gate that had been ripped off the walls. He said that he himself took the gate off the hinges as he was locked inside due to a power outage.

Related News

According to his post, severe storms caused a power outage which jammed the front gate to his house. The Rock said that when something like this happens, he usually overrides the hydraulic system that allows the gate to open but this time the gate didn’t open. Worried about being late for work, the Jumanji actor said he did not want hundreds of crew members waiting for him. This brought out the inner hero in him and he did what he had to do. Pulling, pushing and finally ripping the gate from the hinges and off the wall, the actor defined the experience as “not the finest hour.” After severing the steel hydraulics, he threw it on the grass outside his place.

Looks like the experiences of all the muscle training finally paid off. He added that after the incident, his security team met with the gate technician and welders in the next hour. The technicians and welders were “in disbelief and equally scared” as they looked how the gate was taken out. “And I’m ready to be Black Adam,” wrote Johnson.

It is to note that the actor is currently working on the Jaume Collet-Serra movie where he will be playing the role of DC Comics’ anti-hero Black Adam. The movie also named Black Adam is set to release in December 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. ‘Real life Black Adam’ Dwayne Johnson rips off metal gate with his hands as he was ‘late for work’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sushant probe: NCB detains 4 persons, seizes drugs
2‘No decorated plate for us’: Ranvir Shorey on Jaya Bachchan’s ‘thaali’ comment
3HC seeks Centre’s stand on Rakul Preet’s plea against media reports connecting her to Rhea Chakraborty case