‘Real life Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson rips off metal gate with his hands as he was ‘late for work’

Popularly known as “The Rock” for his strength, Dwayne Johnson did something that he is better-known to do in his movies. Johnson ripped a gate off with just his bare hands, proving that he really is a tough guy in his real life, and not just in his films. The 48-year old wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of a metal gate that had been ripped off the walls. He said that he himself took the gate off the hinges as he was locked inside due to a power outage.

According to his post, severe storms caused a power outage which jammed the front gate to his house. The Rock said that when something like this happens, he usually overrides the hydraulic system that allows the gate to open but this time the gate didn’t open. Worried about being late for work, the Jumanji actor said he did not want hundreds of crew members waiting for him. This brought out the inner hero in him and he did what he had to do. Pulling, pushing and finally ripping the gate from the hinges and off the wall, the actor defined the experience as “not the finest hour.” After severing the steel hydraulics, he threw it on the grass outside his place.

Looks like the experiences of all the muscle training finally paid off. He added that after the incident, his security team met with the gate technician and welders in the next hour. The technicians and welders were “in disbelief and equally scared” as they looked how the gate was taken out. “And I’m ready to be Black Adam,” wrote Johnson.

It is to note that the actor is currently working on the Jaume Collet-Serra movie where he will be playing the role of DC Comics’ anti-hero Black Adam. The movie also named Black Adam is set to release in December 2021.