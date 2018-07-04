Read Full Text: Sonali Bendre’s emotional letter about her high grade cancer

It came as a big shock for her fans when they got to know that Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl has been diagnosed with cancer.

It came as a big shock for her fans when they got to know that Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl has been diagnosed with cancer. Sonali Bendre Behl on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote an emotional post revealing that she has been diagnosed with high grade cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in New York. Her letter has gone massively viral on Twitter.

Here is the FULL TEXT of Sonali Bendre’s letter:-

“Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.

There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful.

I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

Sonali Bendre is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be diagnosed with cancer after Irrfan Khan.

She is best known for her role in ’90s movies such as Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh, Ajay Devgn starrer Diljale and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Duplicate. Sonali is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl. The couple has a 13-year-old son, Ranveer. She has been more active on television in the past decade, recently left her judging chair at reality TV show “India’s Best Dramebaaz”. Now, after cancer diagnosis, she has been replaced by Huma Qureshi.