Reached back safe! Manju Warrier thanks ‘big hearts’ for rescue operations in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh village

Manju Warrier had been shooting for Sanalkumar Sasidharan’s movie ‘Kayattam’ in Manali.

Stranded and rescued from a remote village in the northern side of Himachal Pradesh, Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier thanked ‘big hearts’ for having received their help after Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan spoke to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. According to a Malayala Manorama report, the army officers who reached their camp at 9 PM were extremely well-behaved and assured the team of all possible support and help, also hinting just before they left that the Kerala Chief Minister and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs have been updated regarding the same.

However, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has claimed in his Facebook post that Manju Warrier’s former husband Dileep had reached out to him, requesting help for the stranded crew.

Following this, Hibi Eden states in his Facebook post that he reached out immediately to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who assured him that a rescue team would be deployed at once. The Ernakulam MP’s Facebook post also reveals that her former husband Dileep had informed him over the phone that Manju Warrier and her film crew were stranded at Chhattru in Himachal Pradesh and that she was able to inform her brother regarding the same through satellite phone, further adding that their team had food supplies that would last them only for two days.

On the work front, Manju Warrier had been shooting for Sanalkumar Sasidharan’s movie ‘Kayattam’ in Manali when they unexpectedly found themselves stranded at the flood-hit village in Chhattru. Her last film ‘Lucifer’, with Mohanlal playing the lead role, had been a roaring success at the box office in India and abroad, breaking several box office records in the southern film industry.

Now that she has confirmed that she and her team are safely back, Manju Warrier’s fans can heave a big sigh of relief.