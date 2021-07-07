Raveena Tandon reveals delay to KGF: Chapter 2 release, new date to be announced soon

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the Kannada language film was scheduled for release on July 16. (Picture courtesy: Indian Express)

KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to the period action smash KGF: Chapter 1, will have a new release date after the makers decided to push back its release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the Kannada language film was scheduled for release on July 16. However, the new release date for the is yet to be announced.

Raveena Tandon, one of the film’s stars, announced on Instagram that the monster would arrive only when the hall is filled with gangsters, adding that his new arrival date would soon be announced. The post suggests that the makers want to release the film only when theatres are allowed to fully book throughout India.

Starring Yash, the film is the most expensive to be ever made in Kannada. It will also be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, the first instalment grossed an estimated Rs 250 crore in the box office.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also plays a key role in the film. He had earlier spoken about his character, Adheera, and said it was “very powerful”. He then compared Adheera to Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and said his character was as powerful as the Avengers villain. He added that the character appeared only towards the end in the first chapter but would have a very strong presence and getup in the second instalment. Dutt said Adheera was the character he had been looking for and it had come to him.