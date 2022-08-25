Rasika Dugal on what makes Delhi Crime 2 special: Series reflects society and its ill practices while investigating cases

In Hindi films, the police are often depicted as corrupt and ruthless — shamelessly taking bribes, brutally beating up suspects, or trying to protect people in power. However, three years ago, filmmaker Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime —which revisited the Delhi gang-rape of 2012, gave us a glimpse of what really goes on behind a police investigation. And now, the second season of Delhi Crime is set to release on August 26 on Netflix. This time, Madam-Sir DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her deputy, the promising young officer Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) are solving a multiple-murder case. In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, Rasika Dugal, who received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike for her performance in the award-winning web series Delhi Crime, shares how her character will evolve in the upcoming season, her journey in the industry, getting her dues as an actor, and much more:

This time you are solving multiple murders by a gang. Tell us more about it. How has your character evolved in this season?

Season 2 of Delhi Crime is different from what you’ve watched. The makers have shown Neeti Singh’s (character played by Rasika Duggal) personal journey and how she struggles to navigate between her personal and professional life. Playing such a woman has been a great experience. On one level, it’s a story about a couple who love and are trying to balance things. Besides that, Neeti has been promoted to uopACP this season. She is surer about herself as an officer and has more experience. At the same time, with every case that Neeti is a part of, she can learn something more about the unfair side of society. In season 2, the makers have highlighted the class divide.

Do you relate to IPS officer Neeti Singh in any way? How did you prepare for it?

It’s not easy to live a character. There are a few scripts that touch your heart and you can relate to the character. Neeti is that character for me – I was very much like her in my college days. The sincerity she has, the hard work she puts in, her drive to learn and grow, and the realization that you need to negotiate to survive in the system are some of the things I could relate to. For instance, when I read the script of Mirzapur, I could not relate to Beena Tripathi and that’s what made the character interesting to me. I wanted to know her but with Neeti I felt at home.

Preparing for Delhi Crime was interesting as I didn’t have much time to do that. I requested my team to introduce me to some at the same rank that I was playing (a probationary officer). I followed her everywhere and tried to understand her mannerism – the way she salutes, the way she stands, or talk to an officer, every detail was important to make the character look real. For season 2, I again connected with her and she is also ACP now. I went to meet her in Chandigarh and stayed around her for five days. I learned lessons for a lifetime while staying at the police station with her.

How easy or difficult is it for you to detach from a character?

It’s not. You can never tell when you are attached and when you are not. We live the character for months and they impact us in ways that cannot be described. The character’s experiences become our experiences.

Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series at the Emmys. What are your expectations now?

I expect that season 2 will also resonate with the audiences as we have tried to include so many details. The best part about Delhi Crime is that while it’s about investigating a gruesome crime, it doesn’t forget to tell stories of people, their relationships, and society. Through the interactions between the characters, the makers have tried to tell something important about the society we live in. Be it Neeti’s track where she is saying something about how society treats working women, or it’s Bhupinder and her story, Vartika’s relationship with her daughter, or just the difference between Vartika’s and Neeti’s marriage. The audience will relate to all of it.

Do you think you’ve got your dues as an actor?

I have got a lot more in terms of quality than quantity. I feel the stars were aligned and I have got good work. I have had the privilege to work on good scripts. However, at every stage in your career, it’s not possible to feel satisfied and there’s always something more that you want. I don’t have everything but have a lot of good work

How do you think OTT has helped you in your career?

I agree. If the streaming space hadn’t emerged and become popular during my career, I don’t know where I would have been. I feel lucky and blessed. Writing has become better, the long-form format helps in adding layers to every character. A character like Beena Tripathi was able to make an impact. The director might have edited her part if it was a film and not an OTT series. There is an impactful space for such characters now. Earlier, even the so-called women-centric films were not able to do justice and people were doing that to just check a box or as an act of tokenism, however, that has changed with OTT platforms and now we are celebrating women. I am most grateful to OTT platforms for allowing newness. These platforms have encouraged new actors, directors, and writers and there is a place for everyone. It’s healthy now and no longer all the work is being given to the same 10 famous people.

Tell us something about your journey. Was there a time when people told you that you cannot make it big?

Some people will pull you back from going further but that’s a part of life. There was one time when I felt helpless and didn’t know how to cross that hurdle. Before I got Manto, I had five interesting scripts with top directors but nothing worked out as the producer felt that I am not sellable enough. That was a setback. I felt helpless and just wanted to change things. Nandita Das took that chance with me and offered me Manto. That one year was difficult.

I feel blessed and happy when I look at my journey. I have made some lousy decisions but then I made some good ones also.

Coming back to Delhi Crime, was there any BTS moment that has stayed with you?

Delhi Crime was intense to shoot and we needed some lightness between the shoot to keep things healthy. We ensured that we are eating together and having some fun together.

What’s next?

I have Spike, Amazon Prime’s Adhura, and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.