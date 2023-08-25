Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor in Animal to Alaya F-Rajkumar Rao in SRI: Upcoming on-screen couples that will change the game

The world of cinema is about to witness an array of captivating on-screen pairs that promise to bring stories to life with their chemistry, talent, and unique narratives. Here’s a peek into the pairs that are set to create magic with their upcoming films.

Rashmika Mandanma & Ranbir Kapoor – Animal

Prepare for sparks to fly as the dynamic duo of Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor share the screen in ‘Animal’

Medha Rana & Babil Khan – Friday Night Plan

The exciting and super fun world of ‘Friday Night Plan’ introduces us to the delightful pairing of Medha Rana and Babil Khan. As they embark on a memorable cinematic journey, their chemistry promises to infuse the movie with a fresh, youthful energy that is sure to resonate with audiences.

Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapoor – Metro In Dino

‘Metro In Dino’ brings together Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in a modern tale of love. Playing the role of present day couples, the two will be seen sharing a screen together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda – Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s portrayal of characters navigating love across cultural boundaries is sure to be a captivating experience for audiences in their movie ‘Kushi’.

Alaya F and Rajkumar Rao – SRI

‘SRI’ takes a unique turn by centering on the life of a visually challenged successful industrialist. Alaya F and Rajkumar Rao’s pairing promises to bring depth and authenticity to this inspiring story.

Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa – Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay

‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’promises a laughter-filled joyride with the talented powerhouses Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa. As they navigate the complexities of relationships, their camaraderie will add an extra layer of charm to this romantic escapade that fans are eagerly waiting for.