Rashmika Mandana-Ranbir Kapoor in Animal to Alaya F-Rajkumar Rao in SRI: Upcoming on-screen couples that will change the game

The world of cinema is about to witness an array of captivating on-screen pairs that promise to bring stories to life with their chemistry, talent, and unique narratives. Here’s a peek into the pairs that are set to create magic with their upcoming films.

Rashmika Mandana & Ranbir Kapoor – Animal

Prepare for sparks to fly as the dynamic duo of Rashmika Mandana and Ranbir Kapoor share the screen in ‘Animal’

Medha Rana & Babil Khan – Friday Night Plan

Medha Rana and Babil Khan



The exciting and super fun world of ‘Friday Night Plan’ introduces us to the delightful pairing of Medha Rana and Babil Khan. As they embark on a memorable cinematic journey, their chemistry promises to infuse the movie with a fresh, youthful energy that is sure to resonate with audiences.

Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapoor – Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino’

‘Metro In Dino’ brings together Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in a modern tale of love. Playing the role of present day couples, the two will be seen sharing a screen together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda – Kushi

Kushi



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s portrayal of characters navigating love across cultural boundaries is sure to be a captivating experience for audiences in their movie ‘Kushi’.

Alaya F and Rajkumar Rao – SRI

‘SRI’ takes a unique turn by centering on the life of a visually challenged successful industrialist. Alaya F and Rajkumar Rao’s pairing promises to bring depth and authenticity to this inspiring story.

Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa – Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay

Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay



‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’promises a laughter-filled joyride with the talented powerhouses Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa. As they navigate the complexities of relationships, their camaraderie will add an extra layer of charm to this romantic escapade that fans are eagerly waiting for.