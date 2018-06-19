Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida during robbery

US based rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead in Broward County, Florida, during a robbery on Monday. (Source- Instagram)

US based rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead in Broward County, Florida, during a robbery on Monday. The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed at around 4 pm when he was leaving from a motorbike store as two men came and shot him while making a robbery attempt. He was rushed to Fort Lauderdale-area hospital where the rapper was pronounced dead. XXXTentacion had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory, the sheriff’s office said.

Chart-topping rapper was heading towards his black luxurious SUV after shopping at RIVA Motorsports when two men came from behind and shot him dead in his car. According to the Sheriff, no motive for the killing has been seen, and no arrest has been made till now.

XXXTentacion had a controversial career. He got famous after his two controversial songs “Look at me” and “Sad”. A woman who was in the neighbourhood with her children heard the shot, and ran towards it and found the rapper lying in the car dead.

Onfroy had 15 felony cases at the time of his death. Broward County sheriffs on Monday night offered a $3,000 reward for information about his murder. The Sheriffs are looking continuously and actively for the murderers and asking everyone if they saw any one of the murderers or has witnessed the incidents.

Many celebrities from Kanya West to Sturridge to Tyga tweeted praying for the sad dismissal of the Rapper. He had a short but a famous career cursed by the allegations of domestic violence.

rest in peace ???????????? I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

Prayers up for ???????? @xxxtentacion — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

Really sad Rip xxx.. so sad to lose good artist. ???????????????????????????????? — T-Raww (@Tyga) June 18, 2018

My heart dropped when I heard about @xxxtentacion, I feel like we only got to see a glimpse of his artistry. I didn’t know him personally but I respect how passionate he was about his music and message. Nobody deserves this kind of ending. gone too soon, damn! RIP — Sean Don (@BigSean) June 19, 2018

He was released from jail on house arrest late last year and was released from house arrest earlier this year to allow him to tour. His album “?″ was released in March and went to No. 1.