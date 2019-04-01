Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead

The rapper, whose real name was Ermias Davidson Ashedom, hailed from Crenshaw, Los Angeles. He was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album earlier this year for his debut studio album, ‘Victory Lap’.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed after being shot multiple times in broad daylight outside his store here on Sunday. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 33-year-old rapper was shot on the street where his store Marathon Clothing is located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Hussle was rushed to a hospital after the incident, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were also injured during the shooting but they are said to be in stable condition. The LAPD said the investigation is being handled as a homicide and they are looking for one male black suspect.

“The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved. You can expect the area of Slauson and Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures and heavy traffic for several hours,” read a post from the official Twitter handle of the LAPD.

Hussle is survived by his two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London, who just gave birth to their son Kross in 2016.