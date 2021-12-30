Ranveer Singh’s 83 fails to meet box office expectations amidst rising COVID-19 cases; what future holds for the Indian film industry?

The movie failed to create records at ticket windows and failed to live up to its box office expectations despite the good reviews that continue to flow in for the film.

The box office had high expectations from Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 when the movie hit theatres on Christmas weekend. The movie did get appreciation and garnered a positive response from audiences. However, the movie failed to create records at ticket windows and failed to live up to its box office expectations despite the good reviews that continue to flow in for the film.

The Ranveer Singh starrer earned Rs 12.64 crore on its opening day. The first-weekend collection of the movie was recorded at Rs 47 crore despite being released on a festive weekend. The movie slowed down and its collection witnessed a major dip on the first weekday as it earned Rs 7.29 crore and Rs 6.7 crore on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Also Read: Sunfeast All Rounder celebrates the ‘Greatest All Rounders’ with ‘83

When asked whether rising fear of Omicron variant and covid-19 cases had something to do with the box office numbers, Taran Adarsh, a Film trade analyst denied saying, ‘people just didn’t show up. “The good reviews from the critics and film industry didn’t help with the box office collection. People didn’t come to watch the film. Except for the three metro cities, nowhere else did we see footfall in the theatres. We shouldn’t be blaming coronavirus when it is people who did not show up. The movie altogether didn’t click with them. There are people who are still going out to watch Spiderman: No Way home and Pushpa: The Rise”, Taran Adarsh was quoted as saying in the Indianexpress.com.

Not a mass entertainer

Another film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar believes that 83’s below-expectation performance had something to do with the fact that the sports drama was not a mass entertainer which may have affected its performance on single screens. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Johar said that movie was not that hot at the audience level even when it received positive reviews from the industry and critics.

“Maybe they perceived it as a docu-sports drama. Those who have watched the film it mostly from the generation that already knows about the 1983 World Cup or those youngsters who watched the film to know what transpired during 1983. Half of them just wanted to watch it from the film’s perspective. People didn’t like the character development and that movie didn’t offer the entertainment they hoped for”, said Johar. Not saying it is a badly made film but there could be some improvement in the conceptualization area. It wasn’t a massy film, he added.

Omicron threat: Future of film industry

States like Delhi have started closing down theatres once again amid the fear of Omicron variant and rising covid cases in the capital. “Omicron and the strict restrictions played a spoilsport for 83,” Girish Johar added, saying shutting cinema halls will immensely impact the film industry. Talking about the Indian cinema’s future, Johar said that the film industry had just started to get back on its feet and now once again, it will suffer a major blow. With cinema halls closing down, the future of the film industry looks bleak; once again.

Also Read: 83 opens up to warm reviews from critics, audience, clocks Rs 13-14 crore on Day 1

‘Game is over’ for the film industry with cinema halls shutting down once again, said Taran Adarsh. “The game is over for the film industry and it is disastrous. The film industry was just starting to recover from the losses it endured from covid’s first lockdown and now once again it has been hit by Covid-10”, he said.