Watch Ranveer Singh sweating hard for his upcoming movie on cricket

A new video reveals how Ranveer Singh and his co-stars from the upcoming sports film, 83, are training to get into the zone for the movie that is about India\u2019s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983 under Kapil Dev\u2019s captaincy. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh and Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal. The new video, shared by makers of the film, shows close-up shots of Ranveer working out and wide shots where we can see the entire team working hard for their project. At one point, Ranveer tells his team, \u201cTomorrow Kapil sir is coming, you better look like you know how to play cricket,\u201d as they burst out laughing. They are also seen practicing cricket. Ranveer also shared the video and wrote, \u201cThe incredible untold story of India\u2019s greatest victory! 10th April 2020- Good Friday #Relive83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.\u201d RANVEER SINGH'S TWEET: The incredible untold story of India\u2019s greatest victory! ???????? 10th April 2020- Good Friday #Relive83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk pic.twitter.com\/4ziVRtOLKD \u2014 Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 19, 2019 READ:\u00a0Kalank box office collection day 3: Varun-Alia's period drama remains steady at the ticket window! Before starting his training for the film in January, Ranveer had said, \u201cI will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That\u2019s going to be hard. I must tell you the story. I went to Lord\u2019s to watch a Test match and somehow it rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was really lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him that I am doing this movie and I am playing 'Kapil Dev'. I told him I am going to do all the homework. Moreover, I am going to get a look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be bowling. And he was like, oh, are you going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it\u2019s going to be tough.\u201d Ranveer Singh has also been training with former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had played a significant role in India\u2019s first World Cup win. \u201cSandhu sir\u2019s validation is of utmost importance. He is happy with my rate of progress. My regimen is a combination of training, skills, and physical conditioning.\u201d he had said in a statement. Set to hit theatres on April 10, 2020, the film also stars Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, among others.