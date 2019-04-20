Watch Ranveer Singh sweating hard for his upcoming movie on cricket

By: | Published: April 20, 2019 5:55 PM

Ranveer Singh gives a pep talk to teammates as they train with Kapil Dev in Dharamshala. Watch new behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Kabir Khan’s 83.

Ranveer Singh, 83, Ranveer Singh news, Ranveer Singh Simmba, Ranveer Singh Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh movies, Ranveer Singh new movie, Ranveer Singh latest movie, Ranveer Singh latest news, Kapil Dev, 83 behind the scenes video, Kabir Khan, Pankaj TripathiRanveer Singh gives a pep talk to teammates as they train with Kapil Dev in Dharamshala. Watch new behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Kabir Khan’s 83.

A new video reveals how Ranveer Singh and his co-stars from the upcoming sports film, 83, are training to get into the zone for the movie that is about India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983 under Kapil Dev’s captaincy. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh and Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal.

The new video, shared by makers of the film, shows close-up shots of Ranveer working out and wide shots where we can see the entire team working hard for their project. At one point, Ranveer tells his team, “Tomorrow Kapil sir is coming, you better look like you know how to play cricket,” as they burst out laughing. They are also seen practicing cricket. Ranveer also shared the video and wrote, “The incredible untold story of India’s greatest victory! 10th April 2020- Good Friday #Relive83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.”

RANVEER SINGH’S TWEET:

READ: Kalank box office collection day 3: Varun-Alia’s period drama remains steady at the ticket window!

Before starting his training for the film in January, Ranveer had said, “I will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That’s going to be hard. I must tell you the story. I went to Lord’s to watch a Test match and somehow it rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was really lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him that I am doing this movie and I am playing ‘Kapil Dev’. I told him I am going to do all the homework. Moreover, I am going to get a look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be bowling. And he was like, oh, are you going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it’s going to be tough.”

Ranveer Singh has also been training with former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had played a significant role in India’s first World Cup win. “Sandhu sir’s validation is of utmost importance. He is happy with my rate of progress. My regimen is a combination of training, skills, and physical conditioning.” he had said in a statement.

Set to hit theatres on April 10, 2020, the film also stars Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Watch Ranveer Singh sweating hard for his upcoming movie on cricket
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition