Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 life lessons to learn from the flamboyant actor who turns 33

Ranveer Singh who made his debut with Band Baajaa Baraat turned 33 on Friday.

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut just 8 years ago with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ but already has some of the most iconic roles of the last decade to his name in such a short span. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s favourite man has taken some bold decisions when it comes to choosing roles and has pulled them off with aplomb. His Varun Srivastav from Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Lootera’ was a passionate lover just like Ram from ‘Ram Leela’ but both these characters were way different from each other and yet, Ranveer played them with great efficiency and conviction on screen.

He has only grown as an actor over the years and while there were some bad choices in ‘Gunday’ and ‘Kill Dil’ every now and then, he has outgrown most of the other actors of his generation. The actor who doesn’t come with a ‘type’ turned 33 on Friday and we surely are yet to see the best of him.

Apart from his on-screen persona, Ranveer is also known for his larger than life personality, a purported high-profile love life and an indifferent fashion sense. Here are 5 life lessons to learn from Ranveer Singh:

1. Take work seriously, life lightly

If you look at any of Ranveer Singh’s social media profiles, you would feel that this guy is more into fun than doing his job. But, that isn’t the case. Ranveer Singh is one of the most hard-working actors in Bollywood, something which reflects in performances as Baajirao and Allauddin Khilji. But he also knows where to draw a line between his professional and personal life. His sense of humour and easy approach to life is an inspiration to every individual.

2. Break stereotypes

Ranveer Singh is one of the few stars in Bollywood who comes from a non-filmy ground. He worked his way up and has been breaking stereotypes with not just his choice of roles but also with his off-screen acts. He has never used PR-driven news to promote his films and is often missing from awards shows. Ranveer Singh went from strength to strength only by delivering good content to his viewers.

3. Value relationships

If there is one man who has been expressive about his relationships in Hindi cinema, it is Ranveer Singh. The actor has been vocal about his relationship with co-actor Deepika Padukone and the couple has shared many adorable moments on social media as well as during various award shows and events.

Not just this, the actor remains to be close friends with Arjun Kapoor and keeps him close through the ups and downs in his life. When it comes to friends, Ranveer Singh is just like all of us which was visible in the videos that emerged after Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. The actor danced like as if there is no tomorrow.

4. Work hard, it pays off

Remember the time when Ranveer made his debut in Bollywood? He has worked really hard on his body and has come a long way since then. It was a result of consistent hard work put in by the actor.

5. Be yourself!

Ranveer Singh knows how to be himself. Be it movie promotions, public events or talk shows, the actor never fails to entertain his fans with his random dance moves, witty humour and unusual expressions. Add to that, his choice of clothes and experiments with his hair – Ranveer Singh doesn’t know how to pretend.

He has some exciting projects lined up for the next few years as well. Ranveer Singh will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy where he plays the role of a street rapper. After this, he will begin work on Kabir Khan’s biopic of former team India captain Kapil Dev.