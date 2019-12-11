Ranveer Singh to play Nagraj? Actor in talks to play comicbook superhero, Karan Johar to produce

Nagraj’s storyline has a mix of fantasy, magic, mythology and science.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, might play the iconic superhero of Indian comic world Nagraj. According to a PTI report Manoj Gupta, president of publisher Raj Comics which publishes Nagraj comicbook series told the agency about negotiations on its big-screen adaptation. Gupta added that Dharma Production’s Karan Johar might produce the superhero flick. Gupta said that they are talking with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar a feature film on Nagraj but nothing is finalised as yet.

He expressed hope for things to work out as they are “looking positive”.

Adding further, Gupta said that they are targetting a 2022 release. The project is in its initial stages of development but everyone associated with it is extremely enthusiastic about this idea and while there have been many superhero films, some of them in Bollywood also, but this will be the first time when a live-action adaptation of Indian comicbook superhero will be seen on silver-screen, he added.

Here are seven things you must know about Nagraj Superhero comics:

– Nagraj, literally translates into ‘Snake King’. It was created Sanjay Gupta in late 1980s and was published by Raj Comics

– Nagraj’ first story was written by Prashuram Sharma and its illustrations were done by Pratap Mullik

– Later, it Nagraj illustrations were drawn by Sanjay Ashtputre, Chandu and Anupam Sinha

– Nagraj had a huge fan following in late 80s and 90s. It attracted a wide fan following across India

– The story of Nagraj has attained cult status for 80s and 90s kids. Many believe that Nagraj developed a mythology of its own, which is unique to the popular Indian beliefs about snakes.