Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy out of Oscar race

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020.

Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category. The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.

The films that have made the cut are: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s much touted class satire “Parasite”, “Pain and Glory” from Spain, “The Painted Bird” from Czech Republic, Estonia’s “Truth and Justice”, “Les Miserables” from France, “Those Who Remained” from Hungary, North Macedonia’s “Honeyland”, “Corpus Christi” from Poland, “Beanpole” from Russia and “Atlantica” from Senegal. In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot. Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. With “Gully Boy’s” exit, India has once again drawn a blank in the category. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the list was Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Lagaan” in 2001. “Mother India” (1958) and “Salaam Bombay” (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.